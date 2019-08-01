The Masons of Maine are celebrating their 200 years of Masonry.

They are inviting the public to come and celebrate with them this weekend.

Saturday, August 3rd from 11 am to 3pm at the Anah Shrine located at 1404 Broadway in Bangor.

There will be corn hole, a dunk tank, 50/50 raffle, BB gun range and more games.

Also available will be a free BBQ and Widows Sons motorcycle ride.

For more infomation you can visit their Facebook event page 200 Year Celebration of Masonry in Maine.