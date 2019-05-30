20 contestants take part in Surviving Maine in Fairfield

For nearly two decades, brave souls have been trying to be the last person standing on the hit show "Survivor."

Super fans have taken it a step further and started their own competitions.

Day one of "Surviving Maine" has begun in Fairfield.

This is the second year it's taken place.

Just like the show, there are two tribes of contestants competing to be the survivor.

They take part in challenges while living outside, and over the next four days, they'll be voting each other off.

You can find out more about "Surviving Maine" on their Facebook page, including how to watch the fun and possibly be part of it in the future.