2 people shot before wedding guests tackle gunman in New Hampshire

Police say two people were shot during a wedding ceremony at a New Hampshire church before guests stopped the shooter until police arrived.

Pelham's Police Chief Joseph Roark says no fatalities were reported in the Saturday morning shooting at New England Pentecostal church.

Roark says a man and a woman were shot.

A third person suffered minor injuries while stopping the male suspect.

Roark said the people in the church "tackled" him.

The shooting remains under investigation.