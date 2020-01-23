2 people pulled from water unresponsive during search for missing fishing boat off Maine coast

A good Samaritan fishing vessel recovered two people who were unresponsive from the water as part of the search for a boat off the Maine coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard officials said they received an EPIRB, an emergency radio beacon, from the fishing vessel Hayley Ann at 12:23 p.m. Thursday.

The EPIRB indicated the boat was about 45 nautical miles southeast of Portland. Two people are believed to be onboard, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said two helicopters and a plane arrived at about 1:30 p.m. and began searching for the vessel.

The Coast Guard said in an update just after 4 p.m. that two people were pulled from the water by another fishing vessel and were unresponsive.

Officials said they were working to get the two people back to shore.

No other information was immediately available.