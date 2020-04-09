2 new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Maine; cases increase to 560, CDC says

Dr. Shah says there are 90 orders of PPE going out around the state over the next two days.

Thursday morning the state reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 23 new cases.

That brings the total number of deaths in Maine to 16 and the total number of cases to 560.

The deaths were a Cumberland man in his 80's and a Waldo woman in her 90's.

There have been 11,608 negative tests in Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that there are 10 residents at Tall Pines Retirement and Healthcare Community in Belfast have tested positive for COVID-19, as have three staff members.

Doctor Shah says state health officials have marked that facility as a top priority.

He says, "Our infection control team has been on the phone with Tall Pines giving them guidance on how to keep residents safe. Our emergency preparedness team is continuing to work to supply the facility with additional PPE. And our team of epidemiologists is working with the facility to try and get a handle on who is infected, who is at risk and who should be tested."

Doctor Shah says they sent a shipment of PPE to the facility on Monday.

He also reminded everyone of how difficult it is for these residents and residents of long-term care facilities across the state.

He says they are dealing with this pandemic in isolation, which means not being able to see family and friends.

In total, 97 health care workers in Maine have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr. Shah says that Maine is the 13th highest state per capita in testing.

With regard to the Abbott Labs tests, Dr. Shah says that the State was initially told they would be able to receive the equipment to perform 2,400 tests. They only got enough to do 115. Dr. Shah says that he spoke with an Abbott exec yesterday who told them they may be able to get more tests.

There are 13 residents of Maine who have tested positive in Maine and there are at least 17 residents of other states who have tested positive while in Maine. The tracking of cases is done by home states.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

A total of 105 people have been hospitalized and 202 people in Maine have recovered from the virus.

Most coronavirus cases remain in Cumberland and York counties. All but one Maine county has recorded a positive case of COVID-19.

So far, community transmission has still only been recorded in Cumberland and York counties, according to Shah.