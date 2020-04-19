2 new coronavirus-related deaths, numbers rise to 867

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. Both are in Cumberland County.

A total of 34 Mainers have now died of the virus.

The Maine CDC website reported that confirmed cases rose to 867, an increase of 20 cases from Saturday.

Piscataquis County also now has its first confirmed case, which means coronavirus is now present in all 16 counties.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

The Maine CDC said 393 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 11 from Saturday.

Taking away reported deaths and patients who have recovered, there are 440 active cases of the virus in Maine.

