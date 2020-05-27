2 more people have died with coronavirus in Maine

2 more people have died with the coronavirus in Maine, both were individuals who lived in Cumberland County. 41 people with COVID-19 have died in that county so far.

The death toll in the state has risen to 81.

The Maine CDC is reporting that there are 28 new cases in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

Androscoggin County has an additional ten cases, Cumberland County has nine more cases, Oxford County's cases increased by 4.

Sagadahoc has one additional case since Tuesday's release of data, and York County's cases have risen by six.

All other counties remain at the number of cases that were released with Tuesday's update.

1,914 of the cases are confirmed - 223 are probable.

1,357 people have recovered.

260 people have been hospitalized.

Governor Janet Mills will join Dr. Nirav Shah this afternoon at 2 for the daily CDC briefing.

We will have that for you live on air and here on our website.

