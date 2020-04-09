$2 million coming to Maine to bolster marine economy

$2 million is coming to Maine, to establish a project aimed at matching Maine marine products with global markets.

The three-year initiative will include both commercial fishing and aquaculture industries, marine researchers, scientists and educators.

The Maine Living Resource Economy program, as its called, will be led by the Maine Technology Institute and Focus Maine.

“Maine’s marine economy is an engine that has powered our state for generations, and we are committed to supporting its continued success,” said U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden in a joint statement. “Building on our traditions of the past, industry leaders are working to create new, sustainable opportunities that will maximize the benefits of our vast marine resources. This funding from the EDA will support those industry-led efforts to foster innovation and adaptability, and improve current and future workforce needs, which are needed now more than ever to help this vital sector weather the coronavirus pandemic and future challenges.”

“This funding targets critical areas of need in Maine’s marine economy,” said Patrick Keliher, Commissioner of Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR). “Workforce and market development are key for the stability and growth of our state’s fishing and aquaculture industries. Improvement in supply chain efficiencies are also vital for efforts to innovate and add value. I’m am grateful for the support of the delegation and the collaboration among industry leaders which will benefit industries so important to Maine’s economy and identity.”