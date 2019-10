Two people were killed and three were injured in a crash Monday morning at the Sabattus-Wales town line, according to Sabattus police.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. near the Oak Hill Cash Market on Route 126.

Police said an SUV crashed into a beverage truck.

Police said the three injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Maine State Police were called to help reconstruct the crash.

Police said more information on the crash would be released Monday afternoon.