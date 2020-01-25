2 killed, 20 injured when warehouse explosion shakes Houston

Two people were killed after a massive explosion at a Houston industrial company.

The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. on Friday inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing. (Source: CNN)

The victims have been identified as two workers, Gerardo Castorena and Frank Flores.

The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries.

Another 20 people were injured.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities don’t believe Friday morning’s explosion was intentional though a criminal investigation is underway.

