2 families donation more than $10M to Maine Medical Center

Two families are donating more than $10 million to Maine's largest hospital.

Maine Medical Center announced Tuesday it has received its largest gift - $7.5 million - from a single family, Paul and Giselaine Coulombe and their daughter, Michelle Coulombe-Hagerty. Linda and Diana Bean committed to giving another $3 million.

MaineHealth President Richard Petersen called the donations a "transformative investment" in patient care and said the families are "generous beyond belief."

Giselaine Coulombe is a cancer survivor who received care at MMC and her husband is former CEO of White Rock Distilleries. The Beans are granddaughters of the late L.L. Bean.

Maine Medical Center is showing its appreciation by renaming its East Tower the Coulombe Family Tower.

The helicopter pad will become the Linda and Diana Bean Heliport.