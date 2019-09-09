2 break into home, confront homeowner with stun gun, 1 arrested, deputies say

Two people broke into a home in Litchfield early Sunday morning and confronted the homeowner with a stun gun, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the home at about 2:45 a.m.

Officials said the homeowner told deputies that he woke up to find the two people in his home.

The homeowner was able to escape and get to his car, deputies said.

The two people who broke into the home ran off into the woods before deputies arrived.

A state police trooper and his K-9 tracked one suspect and arrested him not far from the home.

Jay J. Labbe III, 26, of Lisbon, faces several charges, including robbery and refusing to submit to arrest.

The second suspect has not been located, officials said.

Deputies said some marijuana was stolen from the home.

"We don't feel that this is a random act, that people don't need to be terrified by this," said Kennebec County Sheriff's Office Lt. Chris Read. "But it is a reminder that doors should be locked at night, and cars should be locked at night. Just keep vigilant. If they see things that are out there in their neighborhood that seem a little suspicious, please make a phone call."

If you have any information regarding the case please contact the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office.