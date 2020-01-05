Two arrested after multiple shootings in Waterville area

25-year-old Dana Dasilva from Skowhegan and his girlfriend Michelle Luce have been arrested after they shot at residences in Winslow, Waterville, and Clinton.

Dasilva is facing five charges that took place in 3 hours.

Luce is also facing charges.

She had been driving Dasilva as he took shots from the backseat of the vehicle according to authorities.

Many bullets struck houses including one going through a window of a residence and hitting a chair with a person sitting there at the time.

They are both being held at the Kennebec County Jail.

This investigation remains ongoing.