19th annual International Muskie Derby underway in Fort Kent

The Annual Muskie Fishing Derby is underway in Fort Kent.

The 19th Annual International Muskie Derby started Friday morning and will go until Sunday afternoon.

Since starting the annual Derby, President of the Fort Kent International Muskie Derby Dennis Cyr says the muskie have been growing larger over the years.

"In the twenty years we've got it, the fish have grown twenty inches or more. It's been quite rewarding to see," said Cyr. "The Musky Derby has made a name for itself in the area and all through the state of Maine now."

For more information on this year's derby visit: https://www.fortkent-muskie.com/