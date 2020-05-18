19 workers on Augusta construction site test positive for COVID-19

The head of the Maine CDC say 19 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a Cianbro construction site in Augusta.

Last week, 2 individuals from Maine had been confirmed positive as well as an unknown number of out-of-state workers.

Doctor Nirav Shah says as of Monday 19 people have been infected.

These individuals were all working at the Maine Veterans Home construction site.

Doctor Shah says his team of contact tracers is currently investigating the outbreak.

They are trying to determine whether the virus spread from Mainers to out-of-staters or vice versa.

Which states these infected individuals were working out of has not been disclosed.

But Dr. Shah did say they're look as far away as Wisconsin.