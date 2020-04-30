18,000 pieces of personal protective equipment shipped out on Thursday, according to Maine CDC director

The head of the Maine CDC says he and his colleagues are continuing to do whatever they can to keep frontline workers safe.

During Thursday's daily briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the importance of personal protective equipment.

Shah says the state shipped out more than 18,000 pieces of personal protective equipment on Thursday.

Most of that is going to congregate care facilities.

So far more than 1,000 different locations have received a shipment from the CDC.

Dr. Nirav Shah, said, "Many of the facilities that have received PPE have received multiple shipments. And we will continue this work with the goal in mind of making sure that health care workers and emergency front line responders during this health emergency have access to the lifesaving equipment they need so they can continue to go to work every single day."

As far as testing availability is concerned, Shah said that Maine will also now be receiving 15,000 testing swabs each week.

That's along with a weekly delivery of more than 11,000 of the viles used to transport those test swabs.