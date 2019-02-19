18 year old charged after crash in New Vineyard

NEW VINEYARD, Maine (WABI) State Police say a distracted driver caused a crash in New Vineyard Monday.
Police were called to Route 27 near the New Portland town line around 11:30 am.
A car driven by 18-year-old Nathaniel Smith of Phillips had collided with a truck.
Police say Smith became distracted while driving and crossed the center line into the path of the truck.
Both Smith and his 16-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.
Smith was charged with operating left of center.