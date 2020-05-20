17 employees, 4 residents test positive for COVID-19 at senior living facility

A senior living facility in Auburn that includes nursing care, assisted and independent living, and rehabilitation services says 17 employees and four residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Clover Healthcare said four staff members and one resident tested positive according to testing. Only one employee showed symptoms and all residents have been asymptomatic.

In a post on its Facebook page Tuesday, the facility said 30 people were not tested due to scheduling conflicts or were on vacation. All of the positive cases have been asymptomatic except for the initial employee. It plans to retest everyone in five days.

Clover says families of those who tested positive have been notified and will host a conference call with employees Wednesday to discuss next steps.

More than 500 people live and work at the Minot Avenue facility.