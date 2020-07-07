17 additional cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, 2,816 Mainers have recovered

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death and 17 new cases on Tuesday.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is 109. The new reported death was in Cumberland County.
The 17 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,440.
A total of 2,816 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 29 over the past 24 hours.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
Deaths: 110
Total cases: 3,440
Confirmed cases: 3,050
Probable cases: 390
Cumulative positivity rate: 3.61%
Patients recovered: 2,816
Active cases: 514
Currently hospitalized: 21
Patients in ICU: 9
Patients on ventilators: 4