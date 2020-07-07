17 additional cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, 2,816 Mainers have recovered

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death and 17 new cases on Tuesday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is 109. The new reported death was in Cumberland County.

The 17 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,440.

A total of 2,816 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 29 over the past 24 hours.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 110

Total cases: 3,440

Confirmed cases: 3,050

Probable cases: 390

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.61%

Patients recovered: 2,816

Active cases: 514

Currently hospitalized: 21

Patients in ICU: 9

Patients on ventilators: 4