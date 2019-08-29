16th annual Labor Day Picnic to be held

The Eastern Maine Labor Council is inviting you to celebrate Labor Day with them on Monday.

The 16th annual Labor Day Picnic will be fun for the whole family.

There will be plenty of burgers, hot dogs and pot luck dishes to go around.

It will be held at the Solidarity Center in Brewer from four-thirty to seven.

"Unions are front in center with practical work of making our country work , making our communities work, having jobs that have dignity and decency and are sustainable for people and Labor Day is a day to celebrate work and it's Unions that brought us Labor Day."

Representative Jared Golden will also be there to celebrate the hard work of the local labor movement.