16 Maine cities participating in National Night Out Against Crime

Tomorrow night, communities across the country will band together for the annual National Night Out Against Crime.

It's an initiative to build community spirit and help people get to know their neighbors and law enforcement officers.

In Bangor, the event will be held at Second Street Park from 6 to 8.

The event is free and includes food and fun activities for all ages.

Bangor's Community Relations Officer Elizabeth Brunton says the event is a great way to break the barriers of social isolation.

"In addition to fostering a cooperative relationship between the community and police officers, it is also about the community coming together and saying we want our community to be safe, we want our community to be free of crime. We want to provide a forum for people to discuss those ideas and come together and just have a good night with your neighbors."

These sixteen cities are holding Night Out events. Contact your local police department for details or visit NATW.org

1. Auburn

2. Augusta

3. Austin

4. Bangor

5. Biddeford

6. Bridgton

7. Cumberland Co.

8. Freeport

9. Kittery

10. Millinocket

11. Saco

12. Sagadahoc Co.

13. Scarborough

14. Skowhegan

15. South Portland

16. Waterville

17. Windham

