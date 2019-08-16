150th Union Fair starts Saturday

The Union Fair starts Saturday and they're celebrating a big anniversary.

This is the 150th year for the fair which prides itself on agriculture.

The week will be filled with events including harness racing, two demolition derbies, lawn mover drag racing and of course, plenty of animals.

The Maine Wild Blueberry Queen Coronation will also take place at the fair.

It runs through Saturday, August 24th.

Admission is just five dollars.

For more information, go to Union Fair dog org.