150 miles peak to peak, one man walks to honor fallen heroes

"Just about to take off for the next leg."

On Wednesday Greg Johnson began his 150 mile trek to Katahdin from the summit of Cadillac Mountain. I caught up with him Thursday as he took a quick lunch break at the Ellsworth Elks Lodge.

"These guys here have been fantastic. They offered me a bowl of chili, some water, some drinks. Kind of refueled me to get me on my way."

His journey is an effort to raise money for The Summit Project, an organization dedicated to preserving the legacies of the state's post 9-11 war casualties. They do this by carrying tribute stones on hikes up Katahdin and Cadillac.

"Carrying the stones and the stories of our fallen heroes. We want to raise awareness of this and also raise enough funds so we can build upon the sustainability and improve the growth and development of the organization of the whole."

The fundraising goal is $50,000.

"Hoping that more families here in this state will come forward and let us honor their heroes in this very special way we also want to bring this to other states to make sure we can do the same for them as well."

Greg says he plans to finish the journey on October 12th.

"I heard there was snow on Katahdin already. We always try to find a way to challenge ourselves. That's what our heroes did. It takes people to go out of their way to really make a difference and carry forth their memories."

It's a long way to go, but Greg says the support from the community has been uplifting.

"My favorite part of this entire journey has been the interactions with the people within the community."

"They're more than welcome to find us on Facebook I'm doing check in videos along the way. And I'll always have a link to our fundraiser account."

If you see Greg out walking be sure to honk and wave. And if you want to follow along find the Summit Project on Facebook.