15-year-old gets wish of a lifetime

Building a super computer doesn't sound like fun to everyone.

But to a 15-year-old from Mount Desert, it's been his biggest wish.

Elijah Avila, also known as Haji, is a computer wiz.

Like many teenagers, he's obsessed with the latest and greatest technology.

That hobby became his distraction during some of his toughest times.

Kyle Avila, Haji's Dad says, "He got diagnosed with osteosarcoma which is a tumor developed in his femur."

Haji says, "I think the hardest thing was I would finish a round of chemo, start building up, gain some weight, be feeling really good, then have another round of chemo and lose it all. Just doing that over and over again was really hard."

Haji underwent surgery and multiple rounds of chemo, and all the while, his family says he kept his smile.

Lelania Avila, Haji's Mom says, "I was getting flashback of when he would be so sick and he would be at that point of wondering if he could continue, and then he would watch another little video and keep tweaking his wish list."

Now, thanks to Make a Wish Maine and Coastal Computers, Haji's wish of the ultimate build has come true.

Kristina Minott, CFO & Owner, Coastal Computers says, "We knew Haji before he got sick. He worked in our shop for some homeschooling activities. He was great. We've been a part of the journey with his family and to be able to celebrate with them is fantastic."

Haji says, "I don't have enough words to describe how grateful I was to them. It's pretty amazing to have such a tight knit community that had all this support through this whole experience."

Haji's body is now rebooting.

Lelania Avila says, "The tumor is all gone. He's not in any pain anymore. He gets to have this day, but then he gets to build it, and then he gets to play for a really long time, so we're so proud of him."

So, what's next for Haji?

He says, "I'm going to play a whole lot of video games."

To learn more about Make A Wish Maine and how you can help make wishes come true for local kids, visit maine.wish.org.