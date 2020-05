There are 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

That brings the total number in Maine to 1,477.

The Maine CDC reporting that 1,338 of those cases are confirmed.

139 are probable.

There are no new deaths being reported today - that total remains 65.

913 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maine so far.

TV5 will have the daily CDC briefing live this afternoon - we will carry it here on air as well as on our website.