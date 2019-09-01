$15 million mansion in Bar Harbor heads to auction

A mansion originally listed at $15.5 million is going on the auction block in Bar Harbor, Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports the eight-bedroom East of Eden waterfront house has been on the market for about two years.

The mansion was built more than a century ago and dates back to the glory days of Bar Harbor's Millionaire's Row. A 1947 fire destroyed many of the mansions dotting the coastline.

The 15,000-square-foot East of Eden is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's located on nearly nine acres of land fronting Frenchman Bay.

The auction is set for Sept. 7.