14-year-old facing charges for stealing three vehicles and handgun

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A 14-year-old from Oakland is facing charges for stealing three vehicles and a handgun.
Over the past two weeks, officers received reports of multiple stolen vehicles in Oakland.
One of those vehicles was recovered, out of gas, in Fairfield.
One was involved in a crash in Smithfield and another was involved in a crash in Augusta.
No one was around either vehicle when first responders arrived.
During this same time period, a handgun was stolen out of a vehicle in Oakland.
The handgun was recovered Monday by detectives.
The investigation is ongoing.