14-year-old facing charges for stealing three vehicles and handgun

A 14-year-old from Oakland is facing charges for stealing three vehicles and a handgun.

Over the past two weeks, officers received reports of multiple stolen vehicles in Oakland.

One of those vehicles was recovered, out of gas, in Fairfield.

One was involved in a crash in Smithfield and another was involved in a crash in Augusta.

No one was around either vehicle when first responders arrived.

During this same time period, a handgun was stolen out of a vehicle in Oakland.

The handgun was recovered Monday by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.