14-year-old auctions off lamb named 'Goose' to raise money for friend battling cancer

Compassion and generosity were on display at the youth livestock auction of the Windsor Fair today.

14-year-old Dale Strout is no stranger to livestock auctions.

"Been a member of 4H since I was nine, and I've been doing market animals ever since."

At the Windsor Fair beef, lamb, and hog sale this year, Dale is auctioning off one of each animal that he has been raising, including a grand champion winning steer he named Teddy.

"Been a little busy. On show day, you have to show all three, and you're always rushing to get one ready while the other one is waiting."

But Dale has his eyes on something more important than winning a ribbon. His friend Andrew Curtis was diagnosed with bone cancer this spring. When he heard the news, he decided to raise a lamb and donate all proceeds of the auction sale to help with medical costs.

"I was thinking 4H is about helping the community and giving back. So I decided I wasn't doing a lamb yet this year. Went on Facebook and asked anybody if they had some cheap lambs. McGee farms stepped up and donated this lamb."

Dale named the lamb 'goose' which is Andrew's nickname.

"We're hoping for a couple thousand, but who knows? Depends on how the bidding goes."

The 103 pound lamb was sold for 15.50 a pound and immediately donated back to be sold again.

Goose was donated back a total of four times to be sold again. Auction winners included Coutt Brothers, Homestead Farms, O'Connor GMC Chevrolet Buick, and Ferry Ridge Farm. Hartt Transportation and others donated more money on the side. The total is over $5000.

"It went really well. A lot more than what I hoped for. I figured they'd maybe donate it back once but not that many times."

Dale says he'll be delivering the proceeds from the sale to his friend personally and wants to thank all those who helped to support his friend.