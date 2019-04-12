14 people are Maine's newest State Police Troopers

A badge ceremony in Vassalboro Friday marked a big accomplishment for 14 graduates.

They can now call themselves Maine State Police Troopers.

"The recruits also recognize the commitment and sacrifice of these Maine State Police Troopers, who gave their lives in service to the people of Maine."

"Detective Ben Campbell worked in that capacity. He understood his responsibility, in testing those who wanted to join his team and those who were seeking the opportunity to work side-by-side with his brother and sister Troopers.

"Friday's celebration and recognition of your accomplishments could not be timed better in my opinion. Your graduation is the dawn after a dark week for our agency and it reassures us that good and faithful men and women will continue to step forward. Seeking an opportunity to earn the right to join our team and our family. Their tireless and determined efforts, reaffirm our beliefs that the badge of a Maine Trooper has been pursued by many and earned by few.

"They’ve earned the covenant title of State Trooper and they will begin to forge their own legacy within our ranks and within our family. Well done Troop. Well done."