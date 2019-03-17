13th Annual 'Share Fair' held in Bangor today

Area residents had an opportunity to meet some local farmers on Saturday, at the 13th Annual CSA ‘Share Fair,’ held at the Sea Dog Brewery.

CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture.

It's an organizational model used by local farmers, which guarantees its members a share of the harvest, while ensuring that farms have the capital they need at the beginning of the season.

Along with a chance to try some free samples and hear some live music, participants had the opportunity to learn about local farms, and also buy shares.

The event is sponsored by Bangor Green Drinks, which raises money to put back into the community while highlighting sustainability.

“We recently just topped forty thousand dollars in the last six years since we started our Green Grant Program,” said Greg Edwards, Chair of Bangor Green Drinks. “So it's fun events like this, but there is also a really cool side where people come to these events and support us, and we give back to the community with that support that they give us.”

Bangor resident Lyann Grogan has been to the Share Fair every year since its inception. “It's a great opportunity for me to plan my farmers market budget for the year, and give the farmers the money ahead of time so that they can plant their crops, she said. “I love that I have farmers that I can come to, and they grow wonderful food for me, and it's local and fresh. It's a part of this great, great region.”

For more information on CSA or Bangor Green Drinks, email BangorGreendrinks@gmail.com.