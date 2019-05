Dyan Walsh from Eastern Area Agency on Aging is in to talk about the upcoming Senior Expo.

The 13th Annual Senior Expo will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm at the Husson University Newman Gymnasium located at 1 College Circle, Bangor.

The expo is free to all.

There is lots of campus parking with two shuttles to drive you from the parking lots to the door.

The Senior expo will have 60+ exhibitors, the Triad Drug-Drop off box, and health screens.