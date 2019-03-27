13 year old Bangor student arrested in connection with school threats that caused lockdowns

Hours after lockdowns occurred at schools in Bangor and Orono, a 13 year old Bangor student has been arrested and faces a felony charge.

Wednesday morning, police say several students learned of threats of violence. They say the threats originated from a fake profile on social media. After talking with several people, and with the assistance of Internet Service Providers, police identified the student they feel is responsible.

The teenager has been arrested and charged with terrorizing, a Class C Felony. The case will be presented to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office.

We're told that Orono officials received a report this morning that there was an active shooter in the high school.

Once officials entered the school, they realized that there was no threat, but as Alyssa Thurlow reports, it was still a scary morning for students and teachers in the Orono and Bangor area.

"It was a time of day where students were everywhere. They were heading to classes, so the teachers did a fantastic job and the students reacted well to just getting to a nearby classroom and locking the doors."

Schools in Orono and Bangor were in lockdown Wednesday morning.

Orono police received a call from dispatch just before 8:00 as students were arriving at school saying there was an active shooter in the school.

Police Chief Josh Ewing says, "There was some miscommunication about whether they were in lockdown already. Dispatch was already advising that they were in lockdown. They weren't. When we arrived we made entry and told the school to get into lockdown so the teachers and students all scattered into rooms and lock the doors. We determined very quickly that there was no violence taking place at our school."

Bangor schools were also in lockdown after an alleged threat on social media, so there was a police presence at those schools.

Bangor Superintendent Betsy Webb sent an automated voice mail message to parents and posted on social media, quote, "All Bangor schools are currently in lockdown due to an alleged social media threat to the Doughty School and Bangor High. Students are safe in the schools. We are working with the Bangor Police who are on site at all schools."

Parents dropping their kids off at Bangor High School were quickly made aware there was something going on.

"Administrators came out and said, are you waiting for students, and I said yes. He said we're not releasing them now. We are on lockdown. So, we all were waiting in the lobby, and then a police officer came out and said that we needed to leave the lobby and evacuate the loop."

Two Bangor High School students say they had not even made it inside the school before their principal told them they would be better off not being inside during the lockdown.

They say they were worried about their friends and faculty inside, but they were also concerned about what was going through the minds of their parents.

"You're always worried about your children no matter what. You know for their kids to be in there and not allowed to be on their phones are not allowed to talk to parents and not know what's going on. It's scary but you know, high hopes."