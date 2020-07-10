13 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Friday according to Maine CDC

The Maine CDC is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday.

The total is now 3,499.

457 of the cases are active.

That's a decrease of 17 since Thursday.

There are no new deaths being reported.

The death toll remains at 111.

Roughly 84 percent of those who have contracted the virus have recovered.

County breakdowns show an increase of 7 cases in Cumberland County.

The total there is now 1,851.

53 percent of the total cases can be attributed to Cumberland County.

York County cases increased by 6.

The total there is now 563.

There will be no CDC briefing Friday afternoon.

The next one is scheduled for Tuesday of next week.