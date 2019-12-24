13 candidates file to be on Maine's presidential primary ballot

Those wishing to be candidates for Maine's primary presidential election in March had a deadline to meet Monday night.

The Secretary of State's Office says 13 individuals did so, a dozen are Democrats.

President Donald Trump is the lone Republican that will appear on the primary ballot in Maine.

Democrats on the primary ballot are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Cory Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg.