12th annual Washington County Cancer Conference held

Nearly 100 cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, care providers and more gathered in Machias for the annual Washington County Cancer Conference.

"Washington County has a high rate of cancer, unfortunately, and we are so far away from resources. It was heartwarming to walk in and see all of them here knowing they're all here to support people in the cancer journey and to get them to the other side."

This year's theme is the role of palliative care in the cancer journey. The hope is to educate folks on what palliative care really is.

"Palliative care is about quality of life and how you want to be treated and what you want for your treatment."

"I think it is a beautiful program. It has made my life manageable and words can't express how much I appreciate the program."

This is the only conference of its kind held in Washington County with no cost to attend.

It is all about giving the community hope.

"We don't have cancer treatment here, we don't have the cancer center, we don't have radiation so they travel for most of their care. So, this was a way of bringing us together and they can talk about it and share what is here and give them hope."

The conference was designed to give folks a day of healing, hope, health, and inspiration while answering any and all questions.

"These questions have to be asked and if you can't to your family then there is people in the room, a navigator, or one of us that you can talk too. They're difficult questions but just makes the journey a lot easier for the patients."

"Love and understanding and support and positivity with cancer is essential and crucial and the people in palliative all seem to support that."