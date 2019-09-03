120,000 pound Maine made stone monument being sent to FBI academy in Virginia

Freshwater Stone in Orland recently finished a monument weighing 120,000 pounds that pays homage to the FBI.

"I would say this is probably one of the most complex projects we've had in the history of Freshwater. Just given the size of the pieces, the complexity of the geometry, the timeline, the collaboration. It's really tested all our capabilities and we've included all our departments in finishing the work," said General Manager Andrew Odeen.

"We actually are staging the stones right now, Monday of next week we're gonna load 6 trucks and then we're gonna send them down to Quantico," said Arhitectural Stone Manager, John Horton.

But the process of building this monument has taken months.

Standing at 14 feet tall when assembled, the creators saw the smaller models, come to life.

"It's been a 7 day a week process. We had people coming in all throughout the weekend. Start the saw, stop the saw and move to the next step. And to get the next pieces ready, so we've been working on it steady since March," said Odeen.

The monument is made out of a special Granite, which was first brought through the diamond wire saw.

A thick diamond infused wire that cuts stone blocks into its basic shape.

Water is jetted into the cut so that the saw doesn't overheat.

Then they bring it to either the smaller or larger bridge saw that cuts and shapes the rock much more precisely.

Once the pieces have been brought to Virginia they will be reassembled outside of the FBI Academy in the coming weeks, a fitting end to a monumental task.