Monson girl shows appreciation for workers on frontlines of coronavirus pandemic

There’s a good chance you were probably sleeping at 3 Friday morning.

But, a young girl from Monson was up and on a mission.

Meet Makayla Goodrich.

She’s making sure people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic know just how much she appreciates their hard work to protect us.

Makayla stayed up late Thursday night to make some signs.

They were put up in front of CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, Sangerville Health Center, and Northern Light Mayo Hospital.

Makayla's mom works with Northern Light Health.

She said at first their act of kindness was a secret.

Jennifer Goodrich, V.P., Finance Northern Light Health, said, "They said it was anonymous and it made their day and their week. They cried. They were so appreciative and I never said anything. For a while, it was a secret and it was interesting to hear the appreciation. When they realized it was Makayla's idea and Makayla's doing that kind of opened up the flood gates."

"With COVID-19 and the coronavirus around I think they are pretty important right now because they do all of this stuff just to make them feel better,” said Makayla Goodrich.

Makayla hopes others will find creative ways to support all essential workers.