12 Gigs of Riffmas hits the stage on Wednesday

A magical and musical time of year is upon us.

The 12 Gigs of Riffmas!.

Local musician Riff Johnson will be raising money for the third year in a row at a string of gigs to give families in need a special Christmas this year.

He'll be hitting spots all over the region.

From Millinocket to Waterville and places in between.

There's a really special date on the Riffmas calendar this year.

Riff will be joined by lots of other musicians for a big concert at the Gracie Theater at Husson University in Bangor.

"It's going to be at the Gracie Theater on December 11th. That's open to everybody. Just donation basis. And a ton of musicians from Bangor are going to help put this on. Marks Music put on the money to do it," says Riff.

You can find more information about the upcoming dates and how to nominate families to be Riffmas-recipients at the Twelve Gigs of Riffmas Facebook page