11-hour soccer game returns to Waterville in honor of Oakland high school player

An 11-hour, continuous soccer game in honor of a high school player returns to Waterville July 20th.

16-year-old Cassidy Charette of Oakland died in a hayride accident nearly five years ago. But her love for life and soccer lives on.

Hundreds of high school soccer players from around the state will join this year’s “Kick Around the Clock for Cass” at Thomas College to honor and remember Cassidy Charette. Cassidy, who wore the #11 jersey, was a standout midfielder for Messalonskee High School Girls Soccer. The fourth annual event will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Thomas College. (Rain date July 21)

For the past three years, teams of 11 to 15 people have registered to play soccer for 60 minutes in designated time slots throughout the day to keep the time clock running for 11 continuous hours. This year, the event welcomes high school boys and girls soccer teams to a “play day” round-robin soccer tournament, which will be held the first six hours, 8 am to 2 pm.

Teams of Cassidy’s friends, summer camps, athletic teams and others will play from 2 pm to 7 pm. All teams must register online at shineoncass.org. Major sponsors of the event are Golden Pond Wealth Management, Central Maine Motors Auto Group, TSSD and Thomas College. Proceeds will support the ShineOnCass Foundation, a charitable non-profit organization established by the Charette family to educate, inspire and empower youth to shine their own light through kindness.

The final hour of the event will feature a walk-in ceremony and friendly competition between Cassidy’s two former soccer teammates from Messalonskee High School vs. Central Maine United Premiere Soccer, from 6 pm to 7 pm. Spectators are welcome all day. Messalonskee Boosters Club will provide concessions. To register a team, volunteer or sponsor, call 207-314-6996, email shineoncass@gmail.com or visit shineoncass.org.