11 departments respond to house fire in Harmony

A heating lamp is being blamed for a house fire in Harmony Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to South Merrill Road around 1:30 p.m.

According to Harmony Fire Chief Onie Lougee, smoke was coming out of the middle section of the two story house when they arrived.

That's where the homeowners had set up a heat lamp to warm baby chicks. Thankfully, the birds hadn't yet arrived.

The fire chief credits the 11 departments that responded with helping to keep the fire contained to that middle section of the home. An attached barn was not touched.

No injuries were reported.

