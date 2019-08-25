11 Maine Catholic teens finish 70-mile pilgrimage

Over the past few days, 11 Maine Catholic teens have been on a 70-mile pilgrimage to raise awareness about teen addiction, depression, and suicide.

Their journey started in Augusta and ended Sunday morning at St. John Church in Bangor.

This is the second year the group has made the trek.

They say their goal was to spread hope and inspire those in need to seek help.

"There are a lot of people who are really sad and they don't know where to go so I am hoping that this walk, even if it's one or two people, it shows that there are people out there willing to help them out. Someone who will reach in and pull them out of that dark corner that they are stuck in,” said John-Paul Fecteau, one of 11 teens who participated.

As they walked, the teens carried a flag that features a pilgrim shell surrounded by a turquoise ring.

The color signifies awareness of the problem of addiction.