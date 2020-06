A person from Cumberland County with coronavirus has died bringing the total deaths in the state to 103.

There are now more than 3,000 cases overall.

23 new cases reported today bring the total in Maine to 3,017.

There are 424 active cases in the state.

2,490 people have recovered up 47 from yesterday.

