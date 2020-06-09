100th Mainer dies with coronavirus

The 100th person from Maine has died with the coronavirus as state officials report one new death today.

There are 18 new cases being reported today, that brings the total in the state to 2,606.

2,322 are confirmed and 284 are probable.

1,992 people have recovered.

Dr. Nirav Shah will provide an update this afternoon at 2.

The commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development will part of today's briefing

We will air that briefing here on air as well as on our website.

