100 "Deadliest Days" for teen drivers begins

It is now that time of the year where making good choices behind the wheel is especially important.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

"Younger kids have more time on their hands. They are getting out and about and our on the roads a lot more often than they are during the rest of the year."

According to AAA the number of crash fatalities involving teen drivers historically rises.

"We surveyed about 700 to 1000 teens and half of them admitted to reading a text while driving and a little less than that, about 40%, admitted to actually sending a text while driving."

"Studies show the major contributing factors to fatal teen crashes are speeding, drinking and driving and distraction."

Over the past five years, nearly 35-hundred people have been killed involving teen drivers during those 100 days.

"Of those injured or killed in crashes involving teens, two-thirds of those were someone other than the teen driver. So, it was another passenger in the vehicle, whether that person was a teen or not. So, it's not just something that impacts teens, it's something that impacts us all while we are on the road."

To keep the roads safer AAA encourages parents to be good role models.

"If we are driving with our kids in the car and they see us on our phones or they see us driving distracted they are going to think it's a practice that they can try and do."

According to AAA, there are three thousand teen driver crashes annually in the state and 11 fatal crashes that are the result of teen driver errors.