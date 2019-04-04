10-year old Florida boy runs to honor Detective Ben Campbell

Word of Detective Campbell's death has traveled near and far.

Thanks to the power of social media, a boy from Florida also heard the tragic news and wanted to honor him.

Zechariah Cartledge is a ten-year old who's on a mission to honor fallen police officers, one mile at a time.

After learning of Detective Campell, he decided to gather area police officers near his home in Orlando and run with them, all while carrying the Blue Line Flag.

He posted the video on his Facebook page, "Running For Heroes," which already has more than 68,000 views.

Zechariah says he loves to run and wants to use his talents to honor our heroes.

"I know we, everybody in Maine, and the Maine State Police are going through a tough time right now, so my main goal out of that video was to honor him and just to keep everybody happy and heal from this by watching my video. So, hopefully everybody up there in Maine and in the Maine State Police got touched by that," said Cartledge.

Zechariah says that Blue Line Flag he was carrying in the video will be sent to the Campbell family.

You can follow Zechariah on his journey this year as he tries to reach his goal of running 148 miles while raising money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.