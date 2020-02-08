10-year economic development strategy discussed at monthly "Hot Stove" session

It was another busy week in Augusta and Washington, and business leaders and community members met up Saturday morning in Bangor to discuss what took place.

It was all part of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce's monthly "Hot Stove" sessions.

Local, state, and federal policy makers meet once a month during the legislative session.

On Saturday, they were joined by Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

She was there discussing the 10-year economic development strategy for the state and how Bangor region business leaders can help with that.

"We have legislators in the room. We have community leaders in the room representing every sector in our region who could really ask a lot of questions of the Commissioner about how we can do this, and how we can as a region and regional leaders help with the implementation of these strategies” said Deb Neuman, President of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

The next "Hot Stove" will be held in March.

This legislative session is set to end in mid-April.

