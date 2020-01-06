1-year-old boy killed after multiple shots fired into Dallas home

Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect who fired several rounds into a home, striking and killing a 1-year-old boy and injuring his 20-year-old uncle.

Rory Norman died just weeks shy of his 2nd birthday. Neighbors remember him as a “happy baby” who loved to be outside. Mesmerized, he would watch them work on cars. (Source: Dallas Police Department)

Rory Norman died just weeks shy of his 2nd birthday in what police have called “senseless gun violence.” Police responded to the child’s home early Sunday morning after an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds into the home then fled the scene.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said in a Sunday morning news conference the department is not only broken-hearted over the shooting but angry.

“This 1-year-old baby was killed due to senseless gun violence in this city that we are determined and aggressive about eradicating in 2020,” Hall said. “Additionally, as a result of this shooting, his 20-year-old uncle, who was home from a local university, was shot multiple times.”

Hall says the shooting was intentional.

“What we know is that the gunman had to be familiar with the layout of the home. He shot only into the bedrooms. He angled the weapon in the downward position. Because it was 3:30 in the morning, he knew the residents of the home would be asleep, so he knew where to fire,” she said.

Neighbors remember Rory as a “happy baby” who loved to be outside. Mesmerized, he would watch them work on cars.

“In a couple of weeks, he would have been 2 years old. He was a very happy baby,” neighbor Terry Lockridge said. “​He was a big boy, going to be a big old boy. ​Always coming to the yard to play. Every evening, he’d be out in the yard.” ​

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating not only this suspect but also one who grazed an 8-year-old boy across town in random gunfire.

“This senseless violence will stop. We’re determined that it will, but we can’t do this alone. We need your help,” Hall said. “Whoever pulled these triggers, we will find you. Rest assured, we will find you.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

