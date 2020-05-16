1 new coronavirus death, 45 new cases reported in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday announced 45 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death.

The new death reported is a man in his 90s from Cumberland County.

The 45 new cases bring the total number of cases in Maine to 1,648. 171 of those cases were classified as probable.

The total number of deaths is now at 70.

The Maine CDC said 1,012 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 19 from Friday.

Taking away reported deaths and patients who have recovered, there are 566 actives cases, compared to 541 on Thursday.