1 new coronavirus death, 34 new cases reported in Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 34 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and one additional death.

A total of 64 people with coronavirus have died, according to the Maine CDC.

The new reported death is a woman in her 80s from Waldo County.

There are now 1,408 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Maine.

Of those, 1,287 are confirmed and 121 are probable.

857 people have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

