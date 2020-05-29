1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Route 4 in Turner

A Turner woman was killed and two men were injured in a crash early Friday morning on Route 4 in Turner, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed passing other vehicles on Route 4 just before 3 a.m.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off, officials said.

Investigators said the driver continued southbound on Route 4 and nearly hit a Maine State Police trooper headed in the opposite direction.

Officials said before the deputy or the trooper could catch up to the vehicle the driver lost control near North Shore Drive. The vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole before rolling over.

An 18-year-old woman from Turner, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene, officials said.

The male driver and a male passenger were trapped and had to be pulled from the wreckage by first responders. The men were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The names are not being released at this time to allow family members to be notified.

The crash closed Route 4 from Route 117 to Route 219 for several hours.